This Mashup of Avengers: Infinity War and Donald Trump, Joe Biden Sums Up US Elections 2020

It has been a few days since the polls closed for the US Elections and America still does not know who its new President will be. Democratic nominee Joe Biden stands on the cusp of winning the presidency, four days after Election Day, as the long, exacting work of counting votes widened his lead over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states.

Biden held leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in an ever-stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.

But while the whole world waits with bated breaths for the election results, memes, mashups and jokes have flooded the internet. Someone on Twitter decided to make a mashup of Avengers: Infinity War and the current political scenario in the United States right now.

Donald Trump is Thanos and pitted against him is Joe Biden, or Captain America. In the video, Trump can be seen speaking about poll fraud and how election officials should stop counting the votes.

Here's some context -- Trump has alleged over and over again that he has been a victim of mass fraud, without any substantial evidence to support his claims. He also promised to move the Supreme Court in order to get the states that are still counting votes to stop tabulating ballots. According to Trump, any vote counted after election day should be declared illegal and invalid.

On the other hand, protests have broken out in several parts of America with Biden supporters urging elections to "count every vote" because every vote matters. That too, has been incorporated into the mashup video.

In a clear dig at Trump, the video also features climate teen activist Greta Thunberg who used Trump's own insult to mock his mini-meltdown on Twitter.

