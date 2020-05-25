This Mask Changes Colour to Transform into Harry Potter’s Marauder’s Map on Breathing

If you are a Potter Head then this is certainly the best news that you will come across in these distressing times.

A woman based out of Colorado, in the US, has come up with a unique colour-changing Harry Potter mask. As people are advised to wear masks as a precautionary measure while moving out of their house, this will certainly be a favourite for many. Especially for die-hard Harry Potter fans.





The clip was shared by Stefanie Hook, who has made the masks. As it begins, a plain black coloured mask changes into a Marauder’s Map design mask once the person begins breathing in it.

For the unversed, Marauder’s Map in the Harry Potter series is a fictional magical map of Hogwarts. It was created by James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew under their nicknames Prongs, Padfoot, Moony and Wormtail.

In another video that Stefanie has shared, one can see her wearing a yellow and maroon coloured striped scarf with the Hogwarts logo on it. She can also be seen wearing Potter glasses and has a magic wand in hand which she is pointing towards the mask as it changes its colour.

The video begins with the series’ iconic dialogue “I solemnly swear I am up to no good”

Till now, the video has been watched around 17 thousand times on TikTok alone.



