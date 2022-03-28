This Matrimony App Helps Users Find Partners Who are IIT, IIM Graduates

Marriages across the world are a memorable and important event in people’s lives but in India, it is a different game altogether. It is because of a specific version of marriages that we Indians call ‘arranged marriages.’Under this peculiar umbrella take shade some bizarre conditions and requirements. Earlier, these used to get featured in newspapers, but as the world moves towards digital era, there are designated platforms that foster interactions based on these eccentric demands and provisions. Matirmony.com, a platform that hosts people looking for a desirable partner and segregates them into categories based on community, strata, and status, has come up with another category called ‘IIMIIT Matrimony.com.’

Yes, you heard that right. Now people from these prestigious institutions are available on this platform for people who also belong to these cream-of-the-lot institutions. By signing up on this platform by Matrimony.com, people can find prospective partners from institutions such as the IIM, IIT, NIT, ISB, CLRI, FMS, BITS, etc.

Not only this, but the IIMIIT Matrimony.com also hones filters that sieve through their database, and show you options according to the fields such as Finance, Marketing, Business, Architecture, etc. So apparently, you can now find a partner who is as ‘successful’ and ‘learned’ as you are.

The company’s founder and CEO, Murugavel Janakiraman, in an interview with Money Control, explained why his organization launched the IIMIIT Matrimony.com. Janakiraman said, “During the last six months of the ongoing pandemic, we saw a 50 percent increase in registrations from alumni of premier institutes. For this segment, education definitely is a key selection criterion when it comes to finding a life partner.”

Many people in India already had a significantly backward way when it comes to finding a partner through an arranged marriage. The platform is nothing but a cherry to this insipid cake that people prefer eating with spoons of oblivion.

This is not the only bizarre platform that the company has birthed. The company runs another platform called ‘Elite Matrimony’ that, according to the company, provides, “matchmaking services for the upper crust of society.”

