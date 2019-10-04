Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This MBA Couple Sells Street Food Every Morning in Mumbai, Here's Why

An MBA couple in Mumbai is winning hearts on Interest with their act of kindness.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 4, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
An MBA couple in Mumbai is winning hearts on Interest with their act of kindness.
An MBA couple in Mumbai is winning hearts on Interest with their act of kindness.

An MBA couple in Mumbai is winning hearts on Interest with their act of kindness. The couple sets up a food stall every day outside Mumbai's Kandivali station from 4 am to 10 am. The couple, who work at private firms, sell food at the given time and then head to their respective offices.

The incident came into light when a Facebook user named Deepali Bhatia stepped out of her house on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, in hunt for some good food. It was when she spotted this couple selling Pohas, Upma, Parathas, Idli.. Later, Deepali took to the social media platform to share the great work that couple is doing.

Calling Ashwini Shenoy Shah and her husband Super heros, Deeplia wrote, "In the rushing world of Mumbai where we rarely have time to stop and think here are 2 Super Heros who think more for someone then themselves..... Early morning on 2nd October in hunt of good food we landed on a stall right outside Kandivali station and we reached to a small stall selling Pohas, Upma, Parathas, Idli.... Looking at the Sellers they looked from Gujarati family and after trying some food I asked them how come they are selling food on road....I was so thrilled and touched to hear what came to me as *One of my most inspiring Act of Kindness*”

After interacting with them, Deepali came to know that, the couple were supplying selling stuff cooked by the cook maid who is 55 years old and whose husband is down with Paralysis. They were doing this to help their cook support her husband financially.

“We work from 4 am till 10 am sell these items and then go to work," the couple told Deepali.

The post has garnered more than 11,000 likes and 4,800 shares on facebook. Several people have also commented on the post with some calling them an inspiration for all.

