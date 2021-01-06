This Metallica Fan Has the Ultimate Clapback for Trolls who Mocked her Knowledge of Metal Music

Women face many stereotypes in a patriarchal society and one such stereotype is that they do not listen to heavy metal songs. A woman from the US was trolled on TikTok after she wore a t-shirt that had the logo of famous heavy metal band Metallica. One of the users who was clearly blinded by his stereotype asked her to name three songs by Metallica.

After being undermined and mocked for sporting her favourite band’s t-shirt because she is a woman, North Carolina based musician Zaria Joyner shut down her critics with a very Metallica TikTok post. The 21-year-old didn't just name three songs, but went on to play the electric guitar to the tunes of some of the hit Metallica songs like, "Master of Puppets," "Enter Sandman," "One." Ending the TikTok video Zaria said that just because she sings R&B songs does not mean she cannot like metal.

“Before you judge me, take a look at you. Can't you find something better to do? Point the finger, slow to understand. Arrogance & ignorance go hand in hand..”⚖️Well done @joyner_zaria #Metallica pic.twitter.com/6LgcYEXZcN — MᴇᴛᴀʟʟɪᴄA (@BookOfMetallicA) December 24, 2020

The TikTok post has brought some admiration towards Zaria. LadBible reports, one person commented that they just know they would not ask a dude wearing a Metallica shirt to name three songs. While another person said on TikTok that it will take a while for them to pick up all the mics that she dropped. Praising Zaria’s savage clapback one TikTok user said that picking up the guitar and playing instead of just naming songs was the ultimate clap back.

Speaking to Daily Dot Zaria said that she decided to respond to that comment because she has been a Metallica fan for a long time but she never showed that side of her on TikTok where she has over 130k plus followers. Zaria further said that she has been a self-taught guitarist since the age of 15 and Metallica was the band that influenced her to pick it up and inspired her journey with music.

After this viral video, Zaria is now going to show off her full Metallica talent and is probably taking requests from all the fans of the heavy metal band. She told Daily Dot that she did not really just think it would be funny and she did not expect the response that the video received.

The trolling comment was posted by a user named paytonnsmith account which is now deleted or has gone private according to Daily Dot. Zaria guesses it is likely because of the people tagging him and denouncing his comment.

Zaria is a hip-hop and R&B musician from America. In her latest Instagram post she expressed her gratitude to all the people who showed their support. In the picture she is wearing a Metallica t-shirt and holding her black and yellow electric guitar. Zaria mentioned that she is extremely grateful for every supporter old and new, and cannot wait to show them what she has learned and how she has grown with her music.