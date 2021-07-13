This Miami Dive Bar is Offering Free Shots if Your Name is Don, Dawn or Donna

In order to revive the dying Miami dive bar culture, hospitality honcho Matt Kuscher ⁠— the mind behind Kush, Lokal, Vicky’s House, Kush by Spillover and many others — initiated his latest brainwave: Don’s 5 Star Dive Bar, a dark-basement outlet at Selina Gold Dust in Miami’s MiMo area. The bar shares the Selina Gold Dust with the European-style Café Kush. This is Matt’s first underground lounge concept which is a tribute to Miami’s favourite dons of the 1970s and 80s. The dons immortalised include Don Johnson, whose life size version is on every bathroom stall; Don Shula with a copy of the Don Shula Expressway sign; a portrait of Donna Shalala and an authentic Don Bailey Carpeting sign.

As per reports, the menu items pay homage to the bygone days too. The cocktails, for example, Sabado Gigante named for host Don Francisco and features Ford’s Gin, St. Germaine and Hibiscus. Donnie Hates Yoohoo takes its name after former Dolphins quarterback Don Strock and is a perfect confluence of Skyy Vanilla, Miami Club Rum, Coffee Liqueur and espresso, served in a Nesquik container. Crockett Raids the Evidence Room, is a nod to Miami Vice. Visitors will be provided with two menu options: a PBJ (peanut butter and jelly) with chips and candy served in a vintage lunchbox; and kettle chips served with French onion dip. If neither of the two suit you, just munch on their free popcorn.

The best part about the dive bar: prove your name is Don, Dawn or Donna and you will get a free shot. If you want to experience the underground allure of the bygone era, Don’s 5 Star Dive Bar is the place to go. Boasting of an 1,000 square feet, the dive bar can accommodate 50 people. The unique concept has created quite a buzz all over the globe and is being appreciated by all.

