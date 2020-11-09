This ‘Mildly Infuriating’ Video of Switching off Lights is Reminding Netizens of Fox Films Theme Song

The internet is a funny place. Comedy can be found anywhere, from a dog howling at his own reflection or a kitten stuck in a tube. While these are more obvious and intended forms of humour, some things are funny without it being the original intent of the creator.

Platforms like Reddit are filled with the most bizarre forms of funny videos. But sometimes, the fun is so mundane, so meaningless, that it just annoys most people. For those, there is a special section of the website that is very aptly called, ‘mildly infuriating.’ Here you can find things that aren’t the most annoying things in the world but are just on the cusp or irritation.

Whether you are easily annoyed by meaningless comedy or have tendencies to find satisfaction in symmetry and pattern, the following video is just the right thing for you. Depending on your worldview and pop-culture knowledge, this will be immensely satisfying, or the end might slightly irk you. The 5-second long video is entitled. "Turning off the lights at my college."

The simplistic video features a hand flicking off light switches. Why would switching off lights be "mildly infuriating?" Well, till the second last row, there is a clear pattern where all switches go out in a similar "off" position. However, the last switch has to be turned in the opposite side, breaking the symmetrical pattern.

Other than this feature, look at the video and see if you recognise another very famous pattern.

The video with over 36.6K upvotes sounds very familiar to the opening credit of the 20th Century Fox films. While most people shared how they were supremely annoyed by the light-switch pattern being broken, others were amused by the ‘tap-tap’ sounds exactly like ‘dun-dun’ of the 20th Century Fox, you must have heard before films like The Martian, Ice Age, Narnia, Avatar and hundred others.

"Did anybody else hear the 20th-century fox movie opener theme in their head?" said user BigBadBearGod. Another replied, "Glad I wasn’t the only one."