This 'Millionaire Castaway' Living Alone in an Island for 23 Years is Our Isolation Guru

David Gleesham, now 76, is famous for losing all his wealth to a market crash and living on an island for over two decades. The business tycoon had lost his material wealth, family and will to prosper in the materialistic city by 1997. It is since then that he has been the only person to live on the Restoration Island in north Australia.

Now, in 2020, the whole world has been jostled up and down due to the coronavirus lockdown. But life for David is the same. Speaking to MailOnline Travel, David has suggested a list of items that can help human beings traverse the tough road of isolation. Apart from food and water, which he acquires from the island, David has a solar power run internet, good books, two female mannequins for companionship in his essentials’ list.

He gets his water from rainwater and a catchment in the hilly locality of the isle; for food, fishing in the ocean and carrying a flintstone for lighting a fire is enough. Apart from the aquatic fauna, David also uses coconuts, cherries, almonds and plums available on the island to feed himself.

David makes an annual trip to the mainland, during which he stocks up on various dried and canned food items. This trip is also meant to buy things related to his personal hygiene, like toothpaste, soap and toilet paper.

The millionaire castaway appeared on the island for the first time with a business proposition in mind, the report added. But soon fell in love with its natural charm.

Talking of the present time, David said, “Right now the world is very exposed and it’s a test in how effective our leaders really are”.