This Miraculous Waterfall in US has a Perennial Flame of Fire. Here's Why

There are several mysterious places in the world with some extraordinary natural aspects. There is a burning flame under a waterfall in Chestnut Ridge Park in New York, US. The waterfall is known as Eternal Flame Falls. The reason? There is a flame of fire always burning in the middle of it. Whoever comes to this place, is surprised to see the strange sight. Water flows throughout the year in the Eternal Flame Falls and yet you always find the flame.

Various stories and beliefs are prevalent among the common people regarding this waterfall. Most people believe that there is some divine miracle behind the flame that lives amid the water. Some people also believe that this flame will be extinguished, only when a disaster like a great catastrophe happens on the Earth. The burning of the flame symbolises that everything is fine on Earth, many believe.

However, the reason is completely different. A report in Discovery, citing scientific studies, shed some light on the reason why the flame has been perennially burning. However, the report also said that several studies are underway to understand the phenomenon further.

Several studies have been conducted to solve this mystery. Many a time scientists have tried to know the reason behind the burning of the flame inside the waterfall. Researchers say that the reason for this is the presence of a good amount of methane gas there. Methane gas comes out in the cave under the waterfall which causes the flame to burn continuously. Many believe that someone had set a fire here many years ago and since then the flame is burning underwater.

The natural gas leak beneath the falls keeps the flame burning. The flame is often re-lit by the next hiker that finds it extinguished. The smell of rotten eggs will hit your nose as you try to approach the falls. It is methane gas that is produced during the decomposition of the organics within the rock deposits. The gas comes out from a large fissure located right within Eternal Flame Falls and enables it to sustain a flame when lit.

