This Mizoram Woman Has Helped Over 10,000 HIV Positive People Find Hope and Jobs

Vanlalruati Colney, from Mizoram, has helped more than 10,000 persons with HIV find employment and live a relatively normal life. HIV or Human Immunodeficiency Virus are responsible for causing AIDS. Having battled the social stigma attached to it when not many would want to come near her, Colney decided to help people battling the disease. Colney fell to drugs at a young age and as a result of intravenous drug abuse, she was diagnosed with HIV at a young age of 20.

She later developed Shingles (Herpes Zoster) and had blisters all over her body. Her hair started falling off and the fluid discharge due to the infection led to her skin sticking to the bedsheets. In an interview with the Better India , she said the hospital staff would hesitate to touch the sheets and she had to wash them herself. This was a time when healthcare professionals in Mizoram were not well-versed with HIV and its treatment.

Colney’s family started losing hope and this shook her for a moment. But she showed determination to defeat the virus, starting with de-addiction at home. She later joined a local church group, where she said the desire to help fellow HIV patients to reduce their hardship and burden grew stronger in her.

In 2007, she established a support and advocacy group for women living with HIV. The idea behind Positive Women’s Network of Mizoram (PWNM) was to empower HIV-positive women by linking them with other people infected with the virus and with government schemes for their welfare.

It has helped over 10,000 people across the state, the news outlet reported. When the Covid-19 pandemic began, the PWNM stepped in to support those who were abandoned, including people who were abusing drugs. It has now tied up with NGO Goonj and UNAIDS to mobilise support.

Colney, however, said the social stigma and discrimination attached to HIV created hurdles in their work as people often questioned their commitment. But her sheer determination found recognition at the national level. In 2019, she was awarded the Woman Exemplar Award, Health Category in New Delhi.

Now 37, Colney says she has completely occupied herself with what she does and this has helped her remain sober for the past 18 years.

