This Modern Take on Jack-Rose's Iconic Plank Scene is Leaving Netizens in Splits

Titanic is known for defining the idea of romance for an entire generation. However, in recent years, many theories have emerged about whether Rose could have saved Jack from drowning by making space for him on the wooden plank. That debate might never settle, but a modern take on that scene has emerged that is leaving netizens in splits. A video shared on Twitter, earlier this week, shows how Rose and Jack might have reacted in their last moments of companionship had there been a smartphone involved.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The unreleased scene from Titanic!<br>Made me laugh a lot! <a href=”https://t.co/v8rjYIWY97″>pic.twitter.com/v8rjYIWY97</a></p>— Figen (@TheFigen) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TheFigen/status/1531263356279070725?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The 25-second long video shows the man drowning while Rose is lamenting his demise. However, as Jack is one the verge of drowning, Rose grabs hold of his phone. A nervous Jack immediately reaches out for the phone and tries to take it with him into the depths of the ocean. But Rose’s grip is stronger and she manages to snatch the phone from Jack. The man is seen drowning as he loses his last battle. Given the smartphone will be unlocked through Jack’s thumb impression, she reaches for the man’s hand under the water and places his thumb on the screen. Once the phone is unlocked, our modern Rose lets go of Jack, and is more interested in unravelling the secrets that remained in his phone. After reading about Jack’s wavering loyalties to her, a furious Rose tries to smack her partner one last time by extending her arm under water.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the user added to the caption, “The unreleased scene from Titanic! Made me laugh a lot!”

Reacting to the video, one man shared how he is pretty serious about his privacy and commented, “I lock my phone, plus I always delete the messages, so no way, she will find out something about me. Oh nothing about that, I’m a black man, black men don’t cheat.”

I lock 🔒 my phone, plus I always deletes always the messages, so noways, she will found out something about me. Oh nothing about that, I'm a black man, black men don't cheat #BMDC — Yen.i👑 🇹🇬 (@yensilver2010) May 31, 2022

Another user described it as “Titanic 2 of the 21st century.”

Titanic 2 of 21 century 😂 — Amol Kothule (@Amolkothule7) May 31, 2022

Lol…. Def Jack was up to no good on that ship https://t.co/F38NbtfSAm — Obi Okwuegbunam (@HOBeings) May 31, 2022

The Cell Life, will go ON ! ~ J📱 — Jo King Of Comedy (@jokingsworkword) June 1, 2022

For some the video was, “A proper doom scroll.”

A proper doom scroll. — David (@DavidAndersen84) May 31, 2022

What are your thoughts on this hilarious video?

