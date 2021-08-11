This Moth Resembling a Broken Twig Has Twitter Second-guessing

Nature is perhaps the most surreal of all artists — this is exactly what we felt when we stumbled upon this video of a moth which looks exactly like a broken twig. On Tuesday, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on his Twitter profile and it is blowing our minds. In the video, a small moth can be seen perched up on a person’s finger. What differentiates it from all the other moths is that it looks exactly like a twig. The minute detailing of the ends resembles wood tissue — apparently the camouflage has been adapted by the insect to avoid predators.

If not for the insect’s tiny legs, we would never have found out the truth. The forest officer was as amazed as us. He accompanied his tweet with a caption that summed up his disbelief, quite aptly.“Broken twig? It’s a Moth - looks like a piece of twig with bark, even resembling the layering of wood tissue at the cut ends to avoid predation. God’s amazing creations,” Nanda wrote.

Within minutes of posting, the officer’s tweet was flooded with comments from his followers who were surprised at the uncanny resemblance. A Twitter user wrote, “Just amazing. How this feature translation happens from the biotic to the abiotic is just next level. I actually thought it was a twig first hand.” Another Twitter user was curious of the place where he can find a similar moth,“Camouflage - nature at its best. Curious to know which moth species is this and where is it found mostly.” Most users hailed nature for its amazing creations.“Ditto like a piece of twig. Nature’s amazing,” read a tweet.

Post Nanda’s tweet on August 10, the video went viral on the microblogging network. It has been watched more than 6500 times, and has been liked by 757 Twitter users.

