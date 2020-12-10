This Mother was Confused Between Her Identical Twins, So She Got One of Them Tattooed

It is true that differentiating between identical twins is a task. It is even more difficult when they are young as their features are not entirely developed. In such a case, mistaking one baby for another is quite natural. A 31-year-old mom too was struggling with the exact same situation with her twin boys Adam and Jack. In order to avoid the confusion, she got one of her boys tattooed. This incident has left her mother-in-law furious.

Sharing her ordeal on Reddit, she mentioned that Jack was born with a medical condition because of which he needs to be given an injection every week. The reason why she got him tattooed was to ensure that the medication is given to the right child. Recently, her mother-in-law had given the injection to Adam instead of Jack. However, she did realise her mistake and called 911 at the earliest. On reaching the hospital, Adam was given the reversal agent. By the time, the 31-year-old mother reached the hospital both the boys were chilling and were sipping on to some juice. Because of the incident the grandmother of the children refused to take care of them and therefore both the boys were moved to daycare.

This happened even after the mother clarified that nothing could have gone wrong with Adam since the medication is very slow acting one. In her post she said, “He was never in danger. It is a very slow-acting medication that, at worst, would have given him diarrhoea in a few days. Mother-in-law was beside herself. I tried to ease her worry but she refused to babysit so to daycare they went.”

The idea of the tattoo was also given by the doctor. He had said that a medical tattoo, basically a freckle will not be bigger than the end of pencil eraser. The tattoo will be made on the area of the skin that is easily seen when the child is under mild sedation. After discussing this option, she went ahead and got Jack tattooed.

Even though the move was taken in the interest of the child, the grandma was furious about it. Explaining her reaction, the mother said that the grandmother was unable to spot the tattoo. She, in fact, went on to stripping Jack to skivvies but was still unable to find it. So eventually, when the mother showed the tattoo to her she reacted saying, “That's just a freckle”. Describing the reaction in detail she wrote, “She's still p****d and ranting. Once I explain to others and they fail to find it they understand but they still think I went too far in tattooing my child and altering their body.”