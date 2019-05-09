English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Mother's Post About Her Son Getting 60% in Board Exams is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons
A mother wrote about how proud she was of her son for managing to cope with the stress that exam seasons bring along.
Ever since the ISC, ICSE and CBSE results came out, social media has been flooded with posts about toppers and students who managed to attain the impossible by scoring cent percent marks. We've also come across posts of parents proudly sharing their children's marks on social media. Because, why not?
But this parent's message on Facebook stands out from the rest. Here's why.
A mother, Vandana Sufia Katoch, wrote about how proud she was of her son for managing to cope with the stress that exam seasons bring along. For her, it did not matter that her son had scored just 60 % in his class 10 board exams. All that mattered to her was that he had not given up at any point.
She write, “Super proud of my boy who scored a 60% in Class 10 board exams. Yes it is not a 90, but that doesn’t change how I feel. Simply because I have seen him struggle with certain subjects almost to the point of giving up, and then deciding to give his all in the last month-and-a-half to finally make it through! Here’s to you, Aamer. And others like you – fishes asked to climb trees. Chart your own course in the big, wide ocean, my love. And keep your innate goodness, curiosity and wisdom alive. And of course, your wicked sense of humour!”
The Indian society ascribes more importance to marks and scores than necessary and a post like this starts a much-needed conversation. She also later said that she was aware of how her son struggled with specific subjects and that it was still okay! He gave his 100 per cent, and that is more than enough for her. She also said that parents need to stop comparing their children's scores with that of other kids since that only breeds toxicity.
Check out the Facebook post here:
As of now, her post has been shared over 6,000 times and has earned her praise and appreciation on social media. Let's keep the conversation going, shall we?
