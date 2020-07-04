This Motivational Handwritten Letter From One Sister to Another Before Exams is Sibling Goals

There is saying that having a sister is like having a best friend.

No matter what you do or where ever you are she will never ever leave your hand. And seems like the statement stands true for a PhD student named Sarah Schaible.

Sarah’s sister Sam has penned a motivational note ahead of her prelims examination to boost her darling sibling. Along with the note, Sam has also sent a planner for Sarah that will help her plan things better.

With a hope that her gift will help Sarah in the daily routine, Sam’s note read:

"Hopefully, this planner gives you a little more space to plan. Take it day by day and I know you’ll crush these prelims and this year!"

Sam further stated that she is very proud of the future "Dr. Sarah Schaible".

Adorable, isn't it?

The images of the note and the gift were shared by Sarah on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Expressing how lucky she feels to have a supportive sister like Sam, Sarah wrote: "These gestures of support mean so much more than I could ever explain to her".

How lucky am I to have such a supportive sister?! These gestures of support mean so much more than I could ever explain to her. Cannot lie reading “future Dr. Sarah Schaible” gave me goosebumps. How do your support systems help you get through grad school? #phdchat pic.twitter.com/NzbeN019Yg — Sarah Schaible (@sarahschaibleIO) July 2, 2020

Sarah is currently pursuing her PhD from North Carolina State University(NUSU). As per her bio on the social media platform, she is passionate about leadership, motivation and selection.