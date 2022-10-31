This Mum of Quadruplets Can Tell Her Kids Apart; Know Her Unique Way

Embracing parenthood can be one of the most beautiful things in the world for many, and the joys of raising your little bundles of joy are unrivalled. However, it comes with certain duties and responsibilities towards your children in their formative years. Have you ever thought how difficult it must be to raise quadruplets, particularly when they are identical? It can get very confusing and often a parent may end up feeding or bathing one of the toddlers twice by mistake as it can be difficult to tell them apart. And that kind of confusion was exactly what Gaby and Patrick Hagler from Texas were subjected to.

According to a Mirror report, the couple, who already have a two-year-old son, as well as a kid each from previous relationships, were shocked when they realised they were having quadruplets during the 12-week scan. After learning she was carrying quadruplets, Gaby underwent a procedure called a cervical cerclage, in which her cervix was stitched to reduce the chance of miscarriage. Gaby delivered four babies in July this year.

The couple has since opened up about their struggle to tell their little bundles of joy, Adam, Bennett, Coby, and Dane, apart from each other. Gaby told the Mirror that she used to get confused between Bennett and Coby, so she painted the toenails of both children in different colours.

Bennett’s nail colour was kept green and Cobby’s white. As for Adam and Dane, she said that although they were given different colours too, as they grew a few months older, they have become comparatively easier to distinguish between.

The parents discuss the enormous number of nappies and laundry they go through each day in addition to the unusual way they distinguish their children from one another. A significant amount of work for the parents each day includes the supply of three loads of baby laundry, 32 bottles, one packet and a half of wipes, and 47 diapers. However, Gaby says despite the huge challenges involved, it is beautiful.

