This Mum Smokes Weed After Kids Fall Asleep, Questions Cannabis-shaming

An American woman revealed on Instagram that she smokes marijuana after her kids fall asleep. The Florida-based mother of two said that it’s her way of relaxing after a long hard day, adding it’s an individual choice. Countering the criticism, Nicole said that people are okay with “mommy wine culture” but shame cannabis use. “When someone promotes mommy wine-culture but shames cannabis use,” she said in an Instagram video.

Cannabis can be legally consumed in various states of the US, though there have been growing demands for a countrywide approval of its use. In India, cannabis continues to be a restricted drug and is banned across the country for recreational purposes. However, some states do allow cultivation of hemp for medicinal and industrial use.

In her recent post, Nicole said that not enough mothers on social media are normalising cannabis use. Her post sparked a debate with many users defending her in the comments section. “I’m a mom on social media normalizing cannabis use,” a user said. Another added, “Just started this year. Helps with my insomnia, anxiety, and adhd.”

“The mom the world needs but doesn’t deserve,” said a third.

The Instagram mum also claimed that it is nearly impossible to overdose on marijuana. She said studies show the fatal dose of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is between 15 and 70 grams, adding that one would have to “smoke between 238 and 1,113 joints in a day to overdose on marijuana.”

“I don’t know about you, but I’ve never heard of a cannabis overdose,” she said.

Nicole said that women are already judged enough for every decision they make as mothers, and requested an end to the bashing of something that’s “legalised in over half the country.”

Nicole has more than 28,000 followers on Instagram where she promotes positive parenting, organic food, healthy lifestyle among other things.

