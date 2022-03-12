This Mumbai Cafe Which Employs Transgender Persons Wants to Shatter Stereotypes

The transgender community in India is still grappling with the crooked paradigms of society that make it tough for transgender persons have an equal and respectable place in society. Although the LGBTQIA+ wave has stirred up movements and initiatives, there is still a long journey left to cover.

One such vehicle on this journey is a small café in Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, that provides employment to members from the transgender community. Monikered as Bambai Nazariya, the café features the motto - “Nazariya Badlo, Nazara Badlega (Change your perspective and the world will change)."

One of the main issues that are hindering the development of this community as an equal voice in society is the stereotypical image of the community. Transgenders, or Hijra, as it is termed in India, have an image that does not “fit” in the fabric of our surroundings. However, Bambai Nazariya is changing perspective one serve at a time.

A brief story of the café was shared by a foodie social media account named Bombay Foodie Tales. In the video, one of the employees of Bambai Nazariya stated that this isn’t a hotel, “this is our home.”

Take a look at the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YP0JLRjLagQ

The page also shared some snaps of the ambience and the people behind it. In addition, the slide also contained the menu item that the Bambai Nazariya is famous for, besides its noble initiative – Pink Chai. Sharing the pictures, Bombay Foodie Tales, in the caption, wrote, “The vibe of this place is homely and is a pure example of Mehman Nawazi.”

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cazi3VBo04T/

Netizens were in awe of the purity that this place represents, and loaded the comment box with appreciation.

