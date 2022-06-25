This Mumbai Food Blogger Asking Delhi Vendor for 'Radga Pani Puri' is Too Relatable

There is always an ongoing banter between Delhiites and Mumbaikars on who has the best street food options. This time, the banter took over the famous Indian street food. This particular street food has different names all over India. Gol Gappa or Pani Puri is savoury water balls. You might have tasted the food item in a different city as well with a different name.Now, a video is making rounds on social media, where a food blogger is amused about the same dish with a different preparation.

Disha Kaushik, who is a food blogger for Mumbai, has shared a video of herself, firstly struggling to have a conversation with the Delhi gol gappa vendor. In the video, Disha can be heard asking the vendor to give her pani puri, to which he replied, “Gol Gappa, Suji Wale yaa Aate ke (Water balls made of semolina or wheat).” Further, in the video, she asked him to add Ragda as well. The vendor asked about Ragda and said that they don’t have it.

The caption in the video read: “They don’t have Ragda in Delhi, Kya karu mai ab? (What should I do now?) To be honest, I will prefer Mumbai pani Puri better Delhi has only Khata pani (Sour water) which they call it spicy water which is not spicy at all.”

Since the video was shared, its’ comment section has been now the battleground for all Delhiites and Mumbaikars. “Mumbai’s pani puri is the best,” commented a user. While someone shared his experience with radga pani puri and said, “I’m from Punjab and I remember when I had gol gappe in Mumbai! I didn’t know they serve it hot! mera muh jaal gya (My tongue got burned) and the bhaiya started to laugh.”

Recently, Mira Kapoor on her YouTube channel opened up about her still not settling that Mumbai has no momos. She mentioned the cultural differences both the cities have.

Here take a look at the video:

“There are no momos in Mumbai. It is still not settled with me,” she said.

