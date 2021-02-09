This Mumbai Photographer is 'Recreating' Scenes from Bollywood Movies in the Exact Frames They Were Shot

What we see as films or moving pictures is nothing but individual photographs running by at a speed of 24-frames per second.

Every frame a painting, this is often used in film language to elaborate on how a successful filmmaker can make each individual frame out of those 24 as exquisite as a painting. So that even when we you pause anywhere, take a frame out of the context of the film, it is still a beautiful composition, a painting or a photograph which can speak.

One Instagram artist is currently trying to find as many such photographs hidden within the frames of Bollywood movies and juxtapose them with real life. And no city in the country screams Bollywood as much as the industry’s home-town, Mumbai.

Murtaza Ametwala is busy on his Instagram as he attempts to capture scenes from films which showcase the city’s background and the industry’s love affair with the tinsel-town.

He takes a screengrab of a scene from a film, then goes to the location where the scene was shot. He then places the photo against the natural backdrop, so the who view in front of him becomes a part of the photo. Some of these locations are rather easy to recognise,like this one from Wake Up Sid. Mumbai’s famous “queen’s necklace” style marina.

He wrote in the caption how important sea has been for the city and how beautiful the city is.

Some of his work is so obscure that it will blow your mind thinking how did he manage to locate this!

Take this example, a scene from the film Lunch Box. He posted the photo with a caption from the film in commemoration of late Irrfan Khan’s birthday.

It is not just about finding these locations, the way he places and holds the photographs with such precision that turns his compositions into true art.

Take these series of photographs from Christopher Nolan’s passion project, The Tenet. The way he composes each photo makes the frame look hyper-realistic.

How can you have a story about Bombay without its local? From the film Slumdog Millionaire.

You can check out his profile here.