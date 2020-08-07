This Mumbai Police Officer Has Been Saving Domestic Abuse Victims During the Lockdown

One of the greatest concerns during the coronavirus lockdown was the increasing number of domestic violence cases. Despite several urges from celebrities and influencers, a lot of people ended up being the victims.

A police officer in Mumbai received a panic call after the imposition of coronavirus lockdown. A woman called in from Kanpur with a request to check on her sister as she didn’t have a word with her for three days. On finding the woman, the officials were shocked to see that the woman was covered in bruises.

The official along with her team took the lady to hospital. Later post her recovery, the woman was sent back home to Kanpur on the request of her sister. But it made the official think about how many more women are suffering the same way. “That incident was an eye opener– there were so many victims of domestic violence living with their abusers and they couldn't even file a complaint!”

In order to offer help, the official set up a ‘Mobile Safety' vehicle to do surveillance around homes to find similar cases. In two weeks, they had 40 cases of domestic abuse. Soon, they also started helping others for different causes as well. The team grew larger and stronger.

However, the travel restrictions were made convenient and migrants started going back home. “We set up shelters and tried convincing them to stay but it was futile. So we set up food banks along the highway– and once the railways finally opened, we helped 11,000 workers reach home in under 15 days.”

Now, in these 3 months, the official and her team have put all the efforts to make lives easier for many. However, a lot of the members have now tested positive but their spirit is still alive. “The only question they ask me is, 'Madam! When can we get back in action?' Such is the love for our duty!”