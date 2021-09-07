This Murder Convict in Seattle Prison is Brilliant Mathematician

Mathematics is one subject that can make even the most intelligent people nervous. However, there are still some people who can solve difficult equations with absolute ease. But have you ever thought that a murderer could solve such mathematical problems sitting inside the jail? Christopher Havens, a prisoner in Seattle, has done it. Serving a sentence of 25 years for murder, Christopher’s talent has shocked everyone. This prisoner has solved an old and difficult question of ancient mathematics.

The interesting fact is that Christopher has not even passed high school, but is brilliant at mathematics. According to a report in The Mirror, Christopher has spent all his time solving maths questions in the time that he has spent inside the prison. He left his schooling and when he did not get a job, he became a drug addict. But during his time in the prison, Christopher developed a craze for mathematics. After being found guilty of murder, he has been in a prison near Seattle for nine years. The 40-year-old developed his interest in maths during his time in jail.

Now, he has become a master in Basic Higher Maths. Christopher asked for several textbooks of Higher Maths and started solving its questions. One day, he decided to send a letter to a maths publisher to see if he can challenge himself. Then an editor of Mathematica Science Publisher sent that letter to his partner and she talked about the same to her father, who is a maths professor at Umberto Cerruti from Turin. He then, went to the prison to test Christopher’s ability.

When Cristopher solved the question and returned the answer sheet, it stunned everyone. Its formula was also written on a 47-inch-long paper and all the answers were correct.

