Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

This Museum in Japan is ‘Poop’ular for Weird Reasons

The Unko Museum is located in Yokohama, in Kanagawa Prefecture, about 40 km south of Japan’s capital city Tokyo. Unko translates to, what else, poop in English.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 26, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Museum in Japan is ‘Poop’ular for Weird Reasons
Unko Museum.
Loading...
What you are about to read is no load of crap. A “pop-up” museum in Japan is proudly flaunting the somewhat unsavoury distinction of being the world’s first to set “poo as entertainment”.

The Unko Museum is located in Yokohama, in Kanagawa Prefecture, about 40 km south of Japan’s capital city Tokyo. Unko translates to, what else, poop in English.

"We believe that setting poo as entertainment, not a museum, is the first in the world," CNN Travel quotes as saying a representative for the Unko Museum.

"There is no dirty brown poop in Unko Museum. It's all colourful, cute and pop design poop," the representative says.

The museum, already visited by nearly 10,000 people in its first week gives visitors a chance to sit on “brightly coloured fake toilets, draw artistic representations of what their bowel movements look like, yell the word "unko" into a microphone, play in a ball pit full of stuffed poops and take selfies in front of pastel-coloured stuffed excrement toys.”

They are also encouraged to share their “experience” on social media.

Tickets cost ¥1,760 (about $16) for adults and ¥990 (about $9) for children, according to CNN Travel.

The Unko Museum will be open through early August.

Instagram-centric pop-up museums have become a huge trend over the past few years. Notable examples include the Museum of Ice Cream and The Disgusting Food Museum.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram