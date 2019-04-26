English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Museum in Japan is ‘Poop’ular for Weird Reasons
The Unko Museum is located in Yokohama, in Kanagawa Prefecture, about 40 km south of Japan’s capital city Tokyo. Unko translates to, what else, poop in English.
Unko Museum.
Loading...
What you are about to read is no load of crap. A “pop-up” museum in Japan is proudly flaunting the somewhat unsavoury distinction of being the world’s first to set “poo as entertainment”.
The Unko Museum is located in Yokohama, in Kanagawa Prefecture, about 40 km south of Japan’s capital city Tokyo. Unko translates to, what else, poop in English.
"We believe that setting poo as entertainment, not a museum, is the first in the world," CNN Travel quotes as saying a representative for the Unko Museum.
"There is no dirty brown poop in Unko Museum. It's all colourful, cute and pop design poop," the representative says.
The museum, already visited by nearly 10,000 people in its first week gives visitors a chance to sit on “brightly coloured fake toilets, draw artistic representations of what their bowel movements look like, yell the word "unko" into a microphone, play in a ball pit full of stuffed poops and take selfies in front of pastel-coloured stuffed excrement toys.”
They are also encouraged to share their “experience” on social media.
Tickets cost ¥1,760 (about $16) for adults and ¥990 (about $9) for children, according to CNN Travel.
The Unko Museum will be open through early August.
Instagram-centric pop-up museums have become a huge trend over the past few years. Notable examples include the Museum of Ice Cream and The Disgusting Food Museum.
The Unko Museum is located in Yokohama, in Kanagawa Prefecture, about 40 km south of Japan’s capital city Tokyo. Unko translates to, what else, poop in English.
"We believe that setting poo as entertainment, not a museum, is the first in the world," CNN Travel quotes as saying a representative for the Unko Museum.
"There is no dirty brown poop in Unko Museum. It's all colourful, cute and pop design poop," the representative says.
The museum, already visited by nearly 10,000 people in its first week gives visitors a chance to sit on “brightly coloured fake toilets, draw artistic representations of what their bowel movements look like, yell the word "unko" into a microphone, play in a ball pit full of stuffed poops and take selfies in front of pastel-coloured stuffed excrement toys.”
They are also encouraged to share their “experience” on social media.
Tickets cost ¥1,760 (about $16) for adults and ¥990 (about $9) for children, according to CNN Travel.
The Unko Museum will be open through early August.
Instagram-centric pop-up museums have become a huge trend over the past few years. Notable examples include the Museum of Ice Cream and The Disgusting Food Museum.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Confirmed | Upcoming Toyota-Badged Baleno to be Called Glanza, Teaser Video Out
- Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only Victim of TamilRockers, Here are the Others
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding
- People are Losing their Minds Over this Extremely Frustrating Internet Challenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results