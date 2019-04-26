This Museum in Japan is ‘Poop’ular for Weird Reasons

What you are about to read is no load of crap. A “pop-up” museum in Japan is proudly flaunting the somewhat unsavoury distinction of being the world’s first to set “poo as entertainment”.The Unko Museum is located in Yokohama, in Kanagawa Prefecture, about 40 km south of Japan’s capital city Tokyo. Unko translates to, what else, poop in English."We believe that setting poo as entertainment, not a museum, is the first in the world," CNN Travel quotes as saying a representative for the Unko Museum."There is no dirty brown poop in Unko Museum. It's all colourful, cute and pop design poop," the representative says.The museum, already visited by nearly 10,000 people in its first week gives visitors a chance to sit on “brightly coloured fake toilets, draw artistic representations of what their bowel movements look like, yell the word "unko" into a microphone, play in a ball pit full of stuffed poops and take selfies in front of pastel-coloured stuffed excrement toys.”They are also encouraged to share their “experience” on social media.Tickets cost ¥1,760 (about $16) for adults and ¥990 (about $9) for children, according to CNN Travel.The Unko Museum will be open through early August.Instagram-centric pop-up museums have become a huge trend over the past few years. Notable examples include the Museum of Ice Cream and The Disgusting Food Museum.