This Music Teacher is Making Students Groove to Beats, and Internet is Loving It

Chaz Bruce, a 35-year-old music teacher at a City School District, has a unique class tradition that involves him and his students grooving to beats in unison. His videos are not failing in bringing smiles on people’s faces who watch him dancing and having a jolly time with his students in the classroom.

Here is one where he and his students are dancing on LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem, and it also includes a fabulous ending with one of the students doing a backflip. Take a look:

Here is another video of Chaz and one of his students playing piano by dancing on the keys:

This one is netizens’ favourite where the class is dancing on Ella Mai’s Trip, and the principal enters the class. Chaz, in the caption, explained how he thought he was going to get fired, but rather the principal too joined the class and copied their moves. Watch:

In an interview with Fox Rochester, Chaz elaborated on his perspective towards life and said how he loves spreading smiles and joy among the people around him, especially his students. He is also an avid advocate of the importance of music, especially in times like these. Chaz’s ways to keep children attached to music by incorporating it into their curriculum are being appreciated by people all over the social media space.

