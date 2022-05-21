This Nagpur Bakery Found Clearest Possible Way to Tell Customer if His Cake Contained Egg

A man ordered a cake from a “renowned bakery in Nagpur” and wondered if it contained cake. It’s safe to say that the bakery went above and beyond to clarify said doubt. Twitter user Kapil Wasnik wrote, “So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order.” Attached is a photo of the cake in question, with the icing on top of it spelling out in bold letters: “contain egg”. You could appreciate the sentiment; you just have to try really hard.

So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/WHN0Ht20r0 — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

Turns out it has happened to many other people at various points of time. However, some Twitter users expressed their doubts as to the logistics of the mix-up, with some claiming that it might have been done intentionally.

Had a similar experience. There were about 500 ways to screw up the spelling of "Congratulations", this wouldn't have been in those 500.https://t.co/SJl9ZoMIsz — Riteek Arora 💎 (@riteek) May 21, 2022

You decide BEFORE you order if you want cake containing eggs or not. Usually the cake description will tell you that. AFTER you order what did you really expect? That they write a warning note to you on the box that this cake contains eggs? Did you want them to call you & tell u? — Serenity Now! (@GreyingnCranky) May 20, 2022

Me: Please put the Happy Birthday "Pin Board" on top of cake.

Restaurant: pic.twitter.com/EeEtupOefQ — Prakash Reddy (@saiprakash4688) May 20, 2022

-What do you want us to write on the cake?

-Nothing.

👇 pic.twitter.com/bZf3uUYlLu — Pavitra 🍁 (@tum_pukar_lo) May 20, 2022

All’s well that ends well, at least.

The Swiggy Customer Support Executive acknowledged the issue and has initiated the necessary steps. Appreciate the support, thank you! — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

Ultimately, no harm was done. In a tweet, Kapil wrote, “Overwhelmed with joy on the responses to this tweet. So happy to know that this made many people laugh. Thank you so much Twitterati… No hard feelings [Swiggy] – you are awesome.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.