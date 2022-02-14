This Nail Polish Containing Real Diamonds for Sparkle Comes at Whopping 1.6 Crore

You have probably seen items that appear to be quite common but come with a very high price tag. A similar cosmetic product created a lot of buzz not too long ago for carrying a mind-boggling price tag.

A few years ago, the price of nail polish, which looked simple and common at first glance, left people astounded.

In 2018, black nail polish by the luxury jewellery firm AZATURE became the talk of the town. The reason for the unprecedented buzz was the cost of the nail polish, which was in crores.

A 267-carat black diamond nail polish, unlike a regular sparkling one, includes real diamonds for the sparkle. It is also the world’s most expensive nail polish.

This nail polish by AZATURE costs Rs 1.6 crores, more than the pricing of ten sedan segment cars. The majority of the global population can only dream of purchasing this nail polish. A manicure of these black diamonds on the other hand costs Rs 1.7 lakh.

Despite its high price, nail polish is in huge demand, according to a report by Indiatimes. An official spokesperson of AZATURE stated that people in his company have realised that if people like to wear diamonds, they would also like to put them on their nails.

As per a news report by Huffpost, Hollywood stars Rihanna and Beyonce have also used this nail polish on several occasions. ,

Previously, Models Own, a British luxury jeweller, created a gold-plated nail polish by the name Gold Rush Nail Polish. It comes with a price tag of Rs 98 lakh and was introduced in 2016.

