GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

This Navratri, the Internet Brings You Falguni Pathak, Garba and Memes

In 2018, Navratri means memes.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2018, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Navratri, the Internet Brings You Falguni Pathak, Garba and Memes
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
With the nine days of Navratri beginning on Wednesday, everyone is in a celebratory mood and ready for the singing, dancing (read: garba), pandal hopping, and eating.

The internet, while bubbling with excitement, decided to wish everyone a Happy Navratri by making some hilarious memes on the festival, with many posts jabbing fun at no non-veg food, garba, and of course, Falguni Pathak.





































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...