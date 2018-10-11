This Navratri, the Internet Brings You Falguni Pathak, Garba and Memes



chicken love's during navratri be like: pic.twitter.com/RUPl1dBr8L

— Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) October 10, 2018



Happy Navratri everyone!

May you all have the power to resist the urge of having chicken and alcohol and onion and garlic and eggs this week. #HappyNavratri



— grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) October 10, 2018





When you put non veg in front of a vegetarian brahmins and it's navratri too pic.twitter.com/HW2sMRqxZu

— पंडित जी meme वाले (@MemePandit) October 10, 2018



When hardcore non vegetarian can't eat Nonveg during Navratri.. pic.twitter.com/JNUPCZ9faB



— Romz (@RomanaRaza) October 10, 2018





When you realise Navratri has started and you can't visit Aslam Chicken Corner and Qureshi Kebab Corner in Old Delhi 6. pic.twitter.com/aauqQqy3Kv

— MANISH (@Manni_FCB) October 10, 2018



Chicken watching garba during navratri pic.twitter.com/bmngCGxBoy



— Delhi se hoon BC (@delhichatter) October 9, 2018





When you realise it's Navratri and won't be able to eat any non-veg for 9 days pic.twitter.com/9qeMtynHfs



— __bb_ke_memes__ (@___bhushannnnn) October 10, 2018





When accidentally eat non veg in Navratri.

Papa: pic.twitter.com/sURmL3wj9I



— Crush Ka Bhai ‍♂ (@CartikPatel) October 11, 2018





non veg to me during Navratri pic.twitter.com/toQ1n1oMF8

— The Lord of the Drinks (@loaded_engineer) October 11, 2018



Me after eating non-veg during Navratri pic.twitter.com/grvD2QcZY4



— Shobhit Singh (@shobhit_sk) October 10, 2018





At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, falguni

Pathak will awake to life and freedom #Navratri #Navratri2018 pic.twitter.com/llczQplh6L

— valak (@reaperelite_) October 9, 2018

With the nine days of Navratri beginning on Wednesday, everyone is in a celebratory mood and ready for the singing, dancing (read: garba), pandal hopping, and eating.The internet, while bubbling with excitement, decided to wish everyone a Happy Navratri by making some hilarious memes on the festival, with many posts jabbing fun at no non-veg food, garba, and of course, Falguni Pathak.