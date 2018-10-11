This Navratri, the Internet Brings You Falguni Pathak, Garba and Memes
In 2018, Navratri means memes.
(Image: Twitter)
The internet, while bubbling with excitement, decided to wish everyone a Happy Navratri by making some hilarious memes on the festival, with many posts jabbing fun at no non-veg food, garba, and of course, Falguni Pathak.
chicken love's during navratri be like: pic.twitter.com/RUPl1dBr8L
— Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) October 10, 2018
Happy Navratri everyone!
May you all have the power to resist the urge of having chicken and alcohol and onion and garlic and eggs this week. #HappyNavratri
— grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) October 10, 2018
When you put non veg in front of a vegetarian brahmins and it's navratri too pic.twitter.com/HW2sMRqxZu
— पंडित जी meme वाले (@MemePandit) October 10, 2018
When hardcore non vegetarian can't eat Nonveg during Navratri.. pic.twitter.com/JNUPCZ9faB
— Romz (@RomanaRaza) October 10, 2018
When you realise Navratri has started and you can't visit Aslam Chicken Corner and Qureshi Kebab Corner in Old Delhi 6. pic.twitter.com/aauqQqy3Kv
— MANISH (@Manni_FCB) October 10, 2018
Chicken watching garba during navratri pic.twitter.com/bmngCGxBoy
— Delhi se hoon BC (@delhichatter) October 9, 2018
During Navratri When Dad Says, There's a Chicken Dinner Tonight :P
Tag your non-veg friends :D#RadioCity #Navratri2018 #HappyNavratri #Gujarat #Navratri pic.twitter.com/DoDo3EWRps
— Radio City (@radiocityindia) October 10, 2018
When you realise it's Navratri and won't be able to eat any non-veg for 9 days pic.twitter.com/9qeMtynHfs
— __bb_ke_memes__ (@___bhushannnnn) October 10, 2018
'Meat' you soon! #Navratri2018 #Navratri pic.twitter.com/Xj4k0vWfjP
— Namita Handa (@namitahanda) October 10, 2018
When accidentally eat non veg in Navratri.
Papa: pic.twitter.com/sURmL3wj9I
— Crush Ka Bhai ♂ (@CartikPatel) October 11, 2018
non veg to me during Navratri pic.twitter.com/toQ1n1oMF8
— The Lord of the Drinks (@loaded_engineer) October 11, 2018
Me after eating non-veg during Navratri pic.twitter.com/grvD2QcZY4
— Shobhit Singh (@shobhit_sk) October 10, 2018
At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, falguni
Pathak will awake to life and freedom #Navratri #Navratri2018 pic.twitter.com/llczQplh6L
— valak (@reaperelite_) October 9, 2018
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Shoaib Ibrahim Slams Trolls for Calling His Wife Dipika Kakar Fake
- Iconic Twitter Moments You Cannot Miss if You're Celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday
- Hardik Pandya Celebrates 25th Birthday by Introducing New Family Member
- What Happened in Las Vegas Was Consensual Sex, Not Rape: Cristiano Ronaldo
- Chitrangada Singh Says She Left Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Because of Director's 'Atrocious' Behaviour