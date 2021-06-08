This Neat Math Trick is Helping Pizza Lovers Understand How to Grab More Slices in a Takeaway

Have you also been ordering two medium-size pizzas instead of one large-size pizza thinking you get more to eat? As it turns out, this unsubstantiated logic has fooled the best of pizza lovers as proven by a simple mathematical calculation. A genius food lover has claimed that ordering an 18-inch pizza is more beneficial than ordering two 12-inch pizzas as one large pizza has more area than the total combined area of two medium ones. After this simple area calculation, it was proven that an 18-inch pizza has an area of 254 square inches whereas on the other hand, two 12-inches pizzas have only 226 square inches of area.

While the netizens’ minds were blown away by the revelation some were quick to point out its drawbacks too. One such amused user argued that the crust is the best part of a pizza while adding that two 12-inch pizzas have 33.3% more crust than an 18-inch one. Another user agreed with the calculation of more bread but added that crust is a tragic waste of bread.

A third user attempted to simplify the logic and explained that if one has a choice between choosing a big pizza whose diameter is α times the diameter of small ones i.e., β then choose the bigger one if α>sqrt(β). They added that in such a case α=1.5>sqrt(β)≈1.41 and that is why choosing a bigger one provides more pizza.

In 2019, a Twitter handle Fermat’s Library had confirmed the above statement by calculating the area of both large and medium sized pizzas. They used an elementary school level formula for calculating area of a Circle, A= πR2, to prove their point and the results left netizens scratching their heads.

Here’s a useful counterintuitive fact: one 18 inch pizza has more ‘pizza’ than two 12 inch pizzas pic.twitter.com/hePSpG0pJs— Fermat’s Library (@fermatslibrary) January 7, 2019

The mind-blowing answer left netizens puzzled, while many questioned their education. Multiple users wrote that now they finally understood the importance of math and wished if someone had taught them that in school.

Finally! I can now coherently explain to my 10 year-old why math is important in life: without math, you might unknowingly spend more for less pizza!— South Jersey Techy (@SJTechy) January 7, 2019

So, what you ordering the next time the pizza pangs strike?

