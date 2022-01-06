This New Blood Test Can Detect Cancer in People With Non-related Symptoms

Cancer is a dominant cause of deaths worldwide. Various types of cancer caused 10 million fatalities in 2020, according to the World Health Organization. The problem is severe due to the fact that cancer multiplies deadly cells at a rapid speed, damaging our immune system. While there is no foolproof treatment for cancer, researchers from Oxford University have now developed a blood test that successfully detects cancer.

At present, cancer patients have to undergo imaging and testing so that doctors can identify whether the tumor has spread to any other part of the body. The new blood test developed by researchers has been successful in identifying metastatic cancer which basically means a cancer that is spreading. When this happens, doctors say cancer has “metastasised.” Doctors also call it "metastatic cancer," "advanced cancer," or "stage 4 cancer." Although, these terms can have different meanings.

According to a report by Science Focus, the test developed by Oxford University researchers uses a technique called NMR metabolomics. Oncologist Dr. James Larkin said that his team has used an imaging technique called NMR to identify cancer cells’ “unique metabolic fingerprints”. This test identified metastatic cancer in 94 percent of the 300 patients sampled for this research.

Larkin also said that this technology can open up a lot of ways for cancer detection. The Oxford study concluded that NMR based metabolomics can assist in the diagnosis of patients referred from primary care with nonspecific signs and symptoms. Metabolites are products of physiological metabolism in the body.

Dr. Fay Robert, the lead researcher of the study, said that their goal is to produce a test for cancer that any general practitioner can request. Dr. Robert further said that he foresees a timely detection of patients suffering from cancer by this metabolomic analysis of blood.

