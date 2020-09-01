This New Headset-like Device Will Stimulate the Nerves to Eat Less and Lose Weight

In case you are struggling to control your eating habits to lose weight, this gadget is exactly what you need right now. This electrical device is worn as headphones and stimulates nerve endings behind the ears.

The device sends electrical signals to the vestibular nerves which are connected to the parts of the brain that control fat storage and hunger, the Dailymail said in a report. The stimulation will will create a feeling of being full even with less food intake. Th device is currently in clinical trials stage for which some 200 people are participating.

Obesity and overweight problems have been among the top health risks of the modern world owing to lifestyle and eating habits. Although dieting has been a widely accepted way to lose weight, but one study pointed out that dieters lost up to 10 per cent of their starting weight in the first six months of a new regimen. But, two-thirds had regained more weight than they had lost within five years.

This headset consists of two electrodes attached to patches that are placed on behind the ears. On being activated,

electrodes emit low-level pulses of electrical stimulation. The nerve is a part of the balance control system of the brain. It is also connected to the hypothalamus, a region of the brain that controls hunger and food intake.

Health experts say that hypothalamus function of the brain determining the metabolism and appetite differs from individual to individual which explains why some people lose weight easily than others.

However, with this device, the stimulation could trigger the hypothalamus into reducing cravings and appetite by stimulating the production of hormones such as leptin and insulin. Leptin controls the appetite by telling the brain when the body has stored enough fat, while insulin controls the absorption of blood sugar and is linked to weight gain.