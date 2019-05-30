This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
The same way the beginning of the month seems exorbitant spending on extravagant items and things we do not need, because we justify it in our heads, the end of the month also sees us scrambling for money to pay for the necessities which we need.
However, this wouldn't happen if we had an equal division of money in the first place. It's this emotion that desi Twitter users tapped into, when they came up with a new 'money' meme. The meme which features a wad of cash in one hand, and only a hundred rupee note in the other, has since gone viral on Twitter as users try to explain this unequal divide.
Some of the memes hit a bit too close to home.
Engineers— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 29, 2019
Chai sutta expenses vs other expenses pic.twitter.com/lYqBWUqydF
CTC vs The actual salary pic.twitter.com/MHEvWRnLA3— Abhinav Rai (@abhinavrai327) May 29, 2019
Education loan vs Campus Placement pic.twitter.com/A7dpY8pgAI— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 29, 2019
for the same dish:— Nilotpal (@BhartiNilotpal) May 29, 2019
Restaurant vs Street Food pic.twitter.com/dXF04PQDRk
Bank to me vs me to bank pic.twitter.com/JvbgAZhb8o— Chowkidar Nirav Modi (@niiravmodi) May 29, 2019
1. Money gave to mom given by relatives— sachin🏏🏏 (@imsachin100) May 28, 2019
2. Money that mom return me
😢 pic.twitter.com/Q5qWnHWxTc
Cab fare (At booking time vs After complete ride ) pic.twitter.com/UVuydzHMBz— Flying Arrow (@itsDipuva) May 29, 2019
Parents spending on me and my brother— Divya 🎈 (@ambertonic_) May 28, 2019
Vs
Parents spending on themselves pic.twitter.com/9xeoUjy2tf
* In Joota churaayi rasam at indian wedding *— Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) May 28, 2019
Pic1- Actual Price of shoes
Pic2- What your sister in law demands pic.twitter.com/tJLZ3AQHyP
Pic 1- How many friends do i have— Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) May 27, 2019
Pic 2 - How many do i talk to pic.twitter.com/Xl3ZfF5v3q
Pic1 Shopkeeper: Ye saman itne ka hai..— Romz (@RomanaRaza) May 28, 2019
Pic2 Mom: Itne may de do.. pic.twitter.com/aApKwlvkUe
Pic1: Amount Girls Pay In haircut.— Tanmay Sinha😎{Tanu} (@srcastic_writer) May 28, 2019
Pic2: Amount Boys Pay In haircut. pic.twitter.com/J12zLdyvZn
While our situation right now may look like only one of the pictures, we'd like to remind everyone that pay day is almost here!
