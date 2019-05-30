Take the pledge to vote

This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes

While our situation right now may look like only one of the pictures, we'd like to remind everyone that pay day is almost here!

Updated:May 30, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
The end of the month money woes is something we all can relate to.

The same way the beginning of the month seems exorbitant spending on extravagant items and things we do not need, because we justify it in our heads, the end of the month also sees us scrambling for money to pay for the necessities which we need.

However, this wouldn't happen if we had an equal division of money in the first place. It's this emotion that desi Twitter users tapped into, when they came up with a new 'money' meme. The meme which features a wad of cash in one hand, and only a hundred rupee note in the other, has since gone viral on Twitter as users try to explain this unequal divide.

Some of the memes hit a bit too close to home.








































While our situation right now may look like only one of the pictures, we'd like to remind everyone that pay day is almost here!

