This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes

Engineers



Chai sutta expenses vs other expenses pic.twitter.com/lYqBWUqydF — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 29, 2019

CTC vs The actual salary pic.twitter.com/MHEvWRnLA3 — Abhinav Rai (@abhinavrai327) May 29, 2019

Education loan vs Campus Placement pic.twitter.com/A7dpY8pgAI — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 29, 2019

for the same dish:

Restaurant vs Street Food pic.twitter.com/dXF04PQDRk — Nilotpal (@BhartiNilotpal) May 29, 2019

Bank to me vs me to bank pic.twitter.com/JvbgAZhb8o — Chowkidar Nirav Modi (@niiravmodi) May 29, 2019

1. Money gave to mom given by relatives

2. Money that mom return me

😢 pic.twitter.com/Q5qWnHWxTc — sachin🏏🏏 (@imsachin100) May 28, 2019

Cab fare (At booking time vs After complete ride ) pic.twitter.com/UVuydzHMBz — Flying Arrow (@itsDipuva) May 29, 2019

Parents spending on me and my brother

Vs

Parents spending on themselves pic.twitter.com/9xeoUjy2tf — Divya 🎈 (@ambertonic_) May 28, 2019

* In Joota churaayi rasam at indian wedding *

Pic1- Actual Price of shoes

Pic2- What your sister in law demands pic.twitter.com/tJLZ3AQHyP — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) May 28, 2019

Pic 1- How many friends do i have

Pic 2 - How many do i talk to pic.twitter.com/Xl3ZfF5v3q — Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) May 27, 2019

Pic1 Shopkeeper: Ye saman itne ka hai..

Pic2 Mom: Itne may de do.. pic.twitter.com/aApKwlvkUe — Romz (@RomanaRaza) May 28, 2019

Pic1: Amount Girls Pay In haircut.

Pic2: Amount Boys Pay In haircut. pic.twitter.com/J12zLdyvZn — Tanmay Sinha😎{Tanu} (@srcastic_writer) May 28, 2019

The end of the month money woes is something we all can relate to.The same way the beginning of the month seems exorbitant spending on extravagant items and things we do not need, because we justify it in our heads, the end of the month also sees us scrambling for money to pay for the necessities which we need.However, this wouldn't happen if we had an equal division of money in the first place. It's this emotion that desi Twitter users tapped into, when they came up with a new 'money' meme. The meme which features a wad of cash in one hand, and only a hundred rupee note in the other, has since gone viral on Twitter as users try to explain this unequal divide.Some of the memes hit a bit too close to home.While our situation right now may look like only one of the pictures, we'd like to remind everyone that pay day is almost here!