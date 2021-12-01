This New UK Hotel With Giant Glass Blinding People in the Area, Causing Accidents

There are innumerable amazing hotels around the world that amaze people to no end. Crores are spent in the construction of these hotels, and a lot of thought goes into creating their structures. Sometimes these hotels are so unique that everyone is stunned to see them. One of these structures is the Hotel La Tour in Milton Keynes, Britain. Despite its breathtaking facade, there was one fundamental flaw, which people are realising just now.

The cost of the construction of Hotel La Tour, which comprises 14 floors and 261 rooms, amounts to more than Rs. 300 crore. The hotel will be opened to the public in 2022. But a big mistake was made in the construction of this hotel.

The hotel is fitted with a giant glass that reflects sunlight in such a way that the entire area is dazzled. This has led to people getting blind and running into accidents while driving or walking on the street. Accidents have steadily increased ing in the area because of excessive reflection of the sunlight.

According to a report in the Mirror, people are now demanding the authorities apply anti-glare coating on the glass. Amanda, a local, wrote on social media, “Anybody else being blinded by the new hotel in the mornings, between Neath Hill and Linford Wood?

“Don’t think the architects took into consideration the potential effects that a giant mirror could have a mile away."

The hotel authorities have said that they will make amends and are also planning a new facade for the hotel.

