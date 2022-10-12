This New York Dancer's High-speed Twirls are Leaving Internet in Disbelief

Dance like nobody's watching. However, if you have skills like this New York dancer, it would probably be better to turn it into an Instagram reel like him. Matthew Deloch shared a clip on his Instagram account doing the “turn to the beat” challenge. The dancer looks ready to win the Internet’s heart and he does. At first, he does slow twirls to match the beats of the music. But as soon as the beats turn faster, Matthew’s spins gain pace too without compromising on his body alignment or on his grace. “I was fighting so hard at the end but the heel didn’t touch the ground LOL”, Matthew captioned the post. He stunned social media users with the surprising momentum of his twirls.

Check out the clip here:

Instagram users were in awe of Matthew’s skills and they did not hold back to let him know they were thoroughly impressed. Many remarked how satisfying it was watching him spin on a loop. A few added they were amazed by his controlled and almost unreal ending. “How many times did you watch this? Me: Yes,” a user wrote. Another comment read, “The arches of my feet hurt just watching this!”

A third user remarked, “This is my 6th time watching. Dude the smile at the end is so cute and twirls so fantastic.” However, they were not the only ones watching the insane amounts of twirls on repeat. Many remarked they had seen it multiple times since it first showed up on their Instagram feed. Meanwhile, a helpful Instagram user let others know they counted 45 twirls in under 20 seconds reel for anyone who wanted to know.

Matthew Deloch is a professional dancer and YouTuber from New York City. His social media content includes POV videos, skits, and dance routines that have amassed over 61.9K followers on Instagram and 500K followers on TikTok. He has also auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance Seasons 16 and 14.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here