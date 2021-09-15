This New York Professor Created 'Tree of 40' That Bears a Range of Fruits

Plant grafting and seed hybridization can bear fruit (pun intended!) if done the right way. An example of this is the ‘Tree of 40’, created through the sheer enterprise and hard work of Syracuse University professor Sam Van Aken. Aken, who has always had a knack for mixing art with agriculture, started grafting seeds together in 2008 for an exhibition in Eden. The Tree of 40 was the result of continuous experimentation throughout this period.

According to him, each tree starts as a slightly strange-looking variety but then grows like any other tree out there. In spring, the trees come into full bloom and bear a variety of fruit — around forty varieties — the reason for its name. The fruits range from peaches and plums to nectarines and apricots. According to reports, Aken has gifted 16 such plants so far and gifted them to museums, gardens and art exhibitions. He says that he uses a process that he calls ‘sculpture through grafting’ which enables the trees to grow more than 40 varieties of stone fruits.

Speaking to the Epicurious website, Aken said that he sees trees as an art form that he wants to use to “interrupt and transform every day". He also says that because of too much industrialization in agriculture, varieties in food are disappearing from the planet. The ‘Tree of 40’ project was also a way to preserve the “native, heirloom, antique and less commercially viable varieties" of fruits that were no longer being grown or cultivated in the United States.

