This New York Woman Knows How To Live Life Without Paying for Anything

Kate Hashimoto, a New York resident, recently revealed how far she goes to save her money. The woman admitted that she hates spending money so much that she doesn’t buy toiletries, hasn’t done laundry in three years, and washes her clothes in the shower. If you think that was enough, wait. To save money, Kate has not purchased new underwear since 1998, she claims. New York is among the 10 most expensive cities in the world. The average cost of living in the city before rent is $1,341 (99,597.21 INR). However, Kate is an accountant by profession and somehow manages to spend just $200 (14,853.47 INR) a month on living expenses.

Speaking on TLC’s show, Extreme Cheapskates, Kate says that she has found a way to avoid paying for almost everything in her life. “I have lived in New York for three years, and though it’s the most expensive city to live in, I have found ways to get around it," she said.

“If I have to spend money, I try and avoid it. I try and pay as little as possible," she added.

On the show, Kate mentioned that whenever she washes her hands in public bathrooms and dries them with hand towels, she keeps the hand towels and reuses them. Kate has never paid money for furniture and has instead sourced it from the trash.

That’s not it. Kate’s bed is made of piled up old yoga mats she found on the streets. A pile of old magazines makes her dining table. To avoid spending money on electricity and gas, she avoids cooking and uses her oven as storage space. The woman doesn’t go to the restaurants with her friends unless they pay for her food.

