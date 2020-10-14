This New York Woman’s 10-year Journey from a Janitor to Nurse is Inspiring Many

A woman’s incredible journey from being a janitor to becoming a nurse at the same hospital is the true inspiration.

In 2010, Jaines Andrades from Buffalo in New York started working as a member of the custodial staff at Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts. Her desire to work in the healthcare sector to learn, observe and be around patient care made her keep going and now she is a nurse in the trauma surgery section of the same hospital.

The lady took to Facebook and shared the pictures of her id cards to document her journey. The picture shows a janitor badge, registered nurse badge and her newly minted nurse practitioner trauma surgery badge. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “10 years of work but it was worth it! I’m a provider at the same place I use to clean”.

As soon as the post is shared, it has garnered over 10,000 shares, 13,000 likes, and hundreds of comments congratulating her for success. As reported by CNN, she told WBZ-TV that she was able to observe important things about patient care even when she was doing her cleaning chores, thus she decided to get herself into nursing school and learnt all the skills to become a nurse and finally realised her dream.

In an interview with Western Mass News, when she was asked about choosing the same institute to apply for, she said, “Once I start something, I have to see it through, so if I’m going to be a custodian and then be a nurse, it only makes sense to be a nurse practitioner there.”

She can also be heard saying, “I hope that my story can inspire people who feel maybe discouraged by their past or where they come from.” She added that she just want to let all know that if she can do it, anyone can.