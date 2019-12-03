Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This New Zealand Company is Offering Unlimited Planned and Sick Leaves

Rocketwerkz, a game development firm, began their company with a strategy which has attracted lot of skilled staff from big studios.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 3, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
This New Zealand Company is Offering Unlimited Planned and Sick Leaves
Image for representation

Rocketwerkz, a game development firm, began their company with a strategy which has attracted lot of skilled staff from big studios. Their offer—unlimited annual leave and unlimited sick pay. Yes, this company offered a median pay rate of about $80,000 (over 57 lakh) with unlimited holiday and sick leaves.

Chief executive of the company Dean Hall told, "You can have 30 people working on $20 million or $30m project so you're putting a lot of trust in them already. If you trust them with big projects and large amounts of money, why can't you trust them to manage their time as well? That's the point we started with."

The New Zealand-based business, founded in 2015, now has offices in Auckland and Dunedin. However, after the unlimited leaves policy did not go as planned with some junior employees, Dean has since refined it. "For many, it was their first real job and it went one of two ways," Hall said, adding, "For some it worked fine but others needed structure, to be told the hours they needed to be at work.”

Hall also realized that there were some employees who willingly gave up family time to complete their work. In order to deal with these employees, who were seemingly workaholics, Hall started out with a compulsory four week off for all his employees.

And finally, this boss said that one point which I’m sure many of us are dying to hear. He said, "I don't think you can judge someone's work output by the amount of leave they are taking. Someone who takes a lot of leave could be getting the same amount of work done as someone who's not."

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

