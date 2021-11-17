This New Zealand Mother Takes Rent From Daughter. Here are Her Reasons

Every parent wants to raise their kid well and at the same time also give them a better understanding of life and its struggles. A mother in New Zealand has shared a video on TikTok wherein she explains that she charges rent from daughters for living at her home. This came as a shock to so many online, but Kate has her reasons. In the video, the mother is playing a game with one of her daughters. As part of the game, the players have to toss a pen into a cup and if one does it, they have to obey the other person. She is playing this game with her 18-year-old daughter Latisha. After losing the game, Kate had a unique demand. She tells her daughter that the latter will have to pay the rent for living in the house for the next year. Now, this video is getting several comments from all around the world.

Kate further says that negative comments do not bother her. Her daughter will give her Rs 2600 every month as rent which will be like an investment. Whenever she moves out to live, she will give her daughter this money to buy a new house. This way, she wants to help her in life and teach her about the real world where nothing is free.

Many are asking, “Who takes the rent from a daughter?" One of the users also said that she should let her daughter live her childhood, for now, adding at this age she shouldn’t be giving rents. There were some in the comments section who referred to the entire situation as embarrassing.

However, many others supported Kate and said that she was giving the right lesson to her daughter for her life in future.

