This New Zealand Woman was Taunted, Mocked for Rare Syndrome. And Then...

Twenty-four-year-old Tyla from New Zealand is battling a rare disease and was not long ago subjected to cruel jokes and bullying. She was diagnosed with Moebius syndrome at birth. As a result of this condition, she is unable to laugh or even move her pupils. People called her “wretched" because she never laughed.

But that didn’t stop her from trying and doing what she loved. The 24-year-old is a Paralympic record holder as of today.

The rare syndrome that Tyla is suffering from affects only one in every four million people. This syndrome prevents a person from laughing. He can’t even raise his or her brows. However, the victim can move his or her upper lip. The facial muscles are paralysed in this syndrome, and the person is unable to change his facial expression.

There is no complete treatment for this condition. It is, however, treated to some extent.

Tyla has been subjected to a barrage of taunts since she was a child due to her inability to laugh. Today, however, she is a social media influencer. She has tens of thousands of Instagram followers. Tyla claims that not being able to laugh has been the most beneficial aspect of her condition. She is content with her life and the example she sets for others.

Tyla’s parents have tried surgery several times to give her facial expressions movement, but each attempt has failed. However, she is now content with her current situation. She now only tries to motivate people who are similar to herself.

People are also influenced by Tyla’s life and now try to learn from it.

