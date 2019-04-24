English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Newlywed Couple Sang Jagjit and Chitra Singh's 'Punjabi Tappe' With a Personal Twist
A video of a couple singing Jagit and Chitra Singh's 'Punjabi Tappe' with a personal twist to it is going viral on the Internet.
While Christian marriages have vows to announce what promises a couple want to keep with the person they want to spend the rest of their life with, an Indian couple has recently been going viral on the Internet for their 'personal touches' to a song they sang to each other at their wedding.
In a video posted on Twitter by a user, a bride and a groom can be seen at their wedding ceremony, after the marriage rituals are over, where they're having something like a mini-Sangeet, except it's only the groom and the bride singing. The rest of their family (off camera) can be heard cheering them on.
The video starts with the bride singing a line in Punjabi, "G-Dilli tak aa mahiya, baat meri sum, daadi (beard) to kata leta," (Come till Delhi, and listen to me, shave off your beard.) The sentence, howeveer is sung to the tune of a slow, romantic song and draws a lot of laughter and applause from their family. The first lines of the song, until you get to the 'beard' part, doesn't make you realize its going to have a personal touch. What you assume is going to be a generic line is slightly manipulated by the bride to be a jibe at her husband.
It doesn't end there. The husband then continues her tune, and says, "B-Teri maa ko mana lunga, tere liye sun hiriye, mai daadi bhi kata lunga" (I will shave my beard for you, my love.) in the video that was posted.
Watching the video might remind you of a very familiar song you've perhaps heard? That's because it is! The song is a 'personally customized' version of Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh's 'Kothe Te Aa Mahiya' called 'Punjabi Tappe.'
After the video started going viral, the groom in the video took due credits and posted the video and thanked Twitter for their 'love and blessings.'
Twitter, further impressed by the video, showered their blessings on the couple.
Definitely, the cutest version of "Punjabi Tappe" you will see for a while.
Best Thing I’ve seen on the Internet today 😂😘 pic.twitter.com/cNWdOECuX2
— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) April 21, 2019
My lovely wife, @veenaparasher and me, singing on our Wedding.
We want to thank all of you for the love, blessings and messages that we had been receiving since yesterday after our video has been shared on Social Media/Whatsapp.
As requested, Sharing the original full Video here. pic.twitter.com/f28W8jHsRQ
— Anant (@anantmt) April 21, 2019
Congratulations! You guys make a wonderful couple. God bless!— Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) April 22, 2019
That is just awesome, incredibly sweet, and very funny. Stay blessed, both!— Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) April 22, 2019
Everything about this video is just so adorable and perfect. Best wishes. Also, @veenaparasher, I think you're just adorable. :)— Nirwa Sharma (@nirwamehta) April 22, 2019
I have watched this a dozen times, and it is still not enough. Great going guys. And have a fabulous life ahead.— Ajeet Khurana (@AjeetK) April 22, 2019
Punjabi Tappe FTW. https://t.co/VFsPAxmEZe— वरुण (@varungrover) April 22, 2019
So dam cute ❤️❤️👏👏 https://t.co/GweQrdsx6k— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 22, 2019
