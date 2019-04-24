Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

This Newlywed Couple Sang Jagjit and Chitra Singh's 'Punjabi Tappe' With a Personal Twist

A video of a couple singing Jagit and Chitra Singh's 'Punjabi Tappe' with a personal twist to it is going viral on the Internet.

Raka Mukherjee

Updated:April 24, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
This Newlywed Couple Sang Jagjit and Chitra Singh's 'Punjabi Tappe' With a Personal Twist
A video of a couple singing Jagit and Chitra Singh's 'Punjabi Tappe' with a personal twist to it is going viral on the Internet.
Loading...
While Christian marriages have vows to announce what promises a couple want to keep with the person they want to spend the rest of their life with, an Indian couple has recently been going viral on the Internet for their 'personal touches' to a song they sang to each other at their wedding.

In a video posted on Twitter by a user, a bride and a groom can be seen at their wedding ceremony, after the marriage rituals are over, where they're having something like a mini-Sangeet, except it's only the groom and the bride singing. The rest of their family (off camera) can be heard cheering them on.

The video starts with the bride singing a line in Punjabi, "G-Dilli tak aa mahiya, baat meri sum, daadi (beard) to kata leta," (Come till Delhi, and listen to me, shave off your beard.) The sentence, howeveer is sung to the tune of a slow, romantic song and draws a lot of laughter and applause from their family. The first lines of the song, until you get to the 'beard' part, doesn't make you realize its going to have a personal touch. What you assume is going to be a generic line is slightly manipulated by the bride to be a jibe at her husband.

It doesn't end there. The husband then continues her tune, and says, "B-Teri maa ko mana lunga, tere liye sun hiriye, mai daadi bhi kata lunga" (I will shave my beard for you, my love.) in the video that was posted.



Watching the video might remind you of a very familiar song you've perhaps heard? That's because it is! The song is a 'personally customized' version of Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh's 'Kothe Te Aa Mahiya' called 'Punjabi Tappe.'



After the video started going viral, the groom in the video took due credits and posted the video and thanked Twitter for their 'love and blessings.'





Twitter, further impressed by the video, showered their blessings on the couple.



















Definitely, the cutest version of "Punjabi Tappe" you will see for a while.
