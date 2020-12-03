News18 Logo

This News Anchor Claimed Her Phone was Being 'Censored'. Twitterati are Judging Her Now

Jeanine Pirro was made told by Twitter users that the reasons for the message are multiple and not related to the censorship by Big Tech.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro puzzled people after she claimed that her mobile phone text messages are being censored, after a message at the end of the text read,“Preceding msg modified, Media objects were removed.”

She took to microblogging site, where she tweeted on November 28, “I just received 2 texts from my friends. At end of each read ‘Preceding msg modified, media objects were removed’ WHAT!!!! Shouldn’t my friends and I decide what we share? #Censorship #outrage #BigTech.”

The post has garnered over five thousands comments, 55 thousand likes and 15 thousand retweets. Twitter users took to social media to mock her bizarre post. Mistaking the message as a censorship of her messages by ‘Big Tech’, Pirro’s post was flooded with comments revealing that this is a common issue with certain phone users and is not related to censorship at all.

This message can suggest: an older operating system which needs an upgrade, text contains many characters, text contains an emoji that her phone doesn’t support or an attachment that was too large.

Jeanine Pirro, with her Twitter bio as “a highly respected District Attorney, Judge, author & renowned champion of the underdog”, who hosts a Fox News show called Justice with judge Jeanine, was made clear by Twitter users that the reasons for the message are multiple and not related to the censorship by Big Tech. Some even mocked her claims by posting their own made-up versions of conspiracies to highlight the bizarreness of her tweet.

A Twitter user called her accusations as ‘sad.’

Another user mockingly called her ‘Judge’ and said how she would have known about it with a simple Google search.

Netizens also shared a laugh as a user wrote in the comments, “Oh God, someone take drunk grandma’s’ phone away.” Many Twitter users hilariously replied in the comments taking a dig at Republic party with memes.


