This News Anchor Claimed Her Phone was Being 'Censored'. Twitterati are Judging Her Now

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro puzzled people after she claimed that her mobile phone text messages are being censored, after a message at the end of the text read,“Preceding msg modified, Media objects were removed.”

She took to microblogging site, where she tweeted on November 28, “I just received 2 texts from my friends. At end of each read ‘Preceding msg modified, media objects were removed’ WHAT!!!! Shouldn’t my friends and I decide what we share? #Censorship #outrage #BigTech.”

I just received 2 texts from friends. At end each read ‘Preceding msg modified, Media objects were removed’ WHAT‼️‼️‼️ Shouldn’t my friends and I decide what we share? #censorship #outrage #BigTech — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) November 28, 2020

The post has garnered over five thousands comments, 55 thousand likes and 15 thousand retweets. Twitter users took to social media to mock her bizarre post. Mistaking the message as a censorship of her messages by ‘Big Tech’, Pirro’s post was flooded with comments revealing that this is a common issue with certain phone users and is not related to censorship at all.

This message can suggest: an older operating system which needs an upgrade, text contains many characters, text contains an emoji that her phone doesn’t support or an attachment that was too large.

Jeanine Pirro, with her Twitter bio as “a highly respected District Attorney, Judge, author & renowned champion of the underdog”, who hosts a Fox News show called Justice with judge Jeanine, was made clear by Twitter users that the reasons for the message are multiple and not related to the censorship by Big Tech. Some even mocked her claims by posting their own made-up versions of conspiracies to highlight the bizarreness of her tweet.

You think that’s outrageous? I got a text saying that my data was just about used up. WHY DOES BIG TECH GET TO LIMIT OUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO DATAIT’S ALL PART OF FACEBOOK’S PLAN TO STEAL OUR PRECIOUS BODILY FLUIDS — Panda Pancake Bernstein (@J4Years) November 28, 2020

My VCR is still flashing 12:00. What is big tech up to!!! — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) November 28, 2020

A Twitter user called her accusations as ‘sad.’

You do know... that only means.... there wasn't enough room for the attachments, they were too large? Tell your friends to send larger attachments via email. Try to be media literate, this is just sad — Ohm (Reclaiming our flag)🇺🇲🌈 (@HereToResist) November 28, 2020

Another user mockingly called her ‘Judge’ and said how she would have known about it with a simple Google search.

If she just googled it she would know. Also, time to buy a new phone, "Judge." — David Badash (@davidbadash) November 28, 2020

Netizens also shared a laugh as a user wrote in the comments, “Oh God, someone take drunk grandma’s’ phone away.” Many Twitter users hilariously replied in the comments taking a dig at Republic party with memes.