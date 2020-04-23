This Nifty Trick to Remove Tendon from Chicken Breast Before Cooking is Hit on TikTok

Chicken is one of the highly sought after food item for non-vegetarians. Although chicken meat is able to work magic in any dish, preparing it is not an easy task.

Before starting to cook, one needs to cut off the unnecessary parts and clean the edible ones properly.

White sticky tendon portion under the chicken breast is one of the hardest to remove.

However, a TikTok user has found a quick and efficient solution.

The user who goes by the name @raising_crazies has shared an insane hack on the platform.

In the video, she shares that although the piece can be slippery, once you manage to stick in the tenderloin in between a fork and pull the protruding portion using a tissue, the whole piece comes off whole in one swift motion.

The short video was captioned as "Best cooking hack ever! #cooking hacks #tiktokmoms #itsdinnertime #cookingontiktok #lifehack #momsoftiktok #whatsfordinner #waitforit #fyp".

The video has left social media users scratching their scalps in disbelief. Having gone viral, the TikTok clip has been viewed by more than 3.7 million times.

The post has garnered 6,38,000 likes and over 76,000 shares.

Netizens have been going gaga over the useful hack and filled the post with comments.

While several comments thanked for saving their time, which they would have spent in cutting the tendon out; others confessed that they didn't but tenderloin pieces just because of the trouble tendons possessed.