This ‘Old School’ Cutter is the Internet Jugaad to Cut that Perfect Slice of Cake

Getting that perfect slice out of those birthday cakes may look like a pretty easy task but when you actually try doing it, everything ends up being messy. However, this really cool old-school cake cutter that featured in a recent viral video could end the messy problem and slice out the perfect portion out of the cake at the next birthday party. The clip which was originally shared on TikTok by a user named Anna Kristin featured her using this old-fashioned cutter to cut the cake at her father’s birthday party. Anna and her dad found this really convenient tool at a nearby thrift shop and decided to get it.

Soon after it was posted online, the video caught a lot of attention online and got over 3.4 million views on the short video sharing platform. The overwhelming response on TikTok prompted Anna to reshare this clip on her Instagram page.

The video starts off with Anna placing the steel tool that shaped like tongs at the top of the cake. The V shape tongs look perfect getting a slice out of the cake and she gently pushes it into the cake. Cutting the cake into a perfect slice, Anna uses the cutter to lift the portion out and services it in a plate to serve- and all that without any mess around.

Check out the video here:

The video was received with overwhelming on Instagram as well and users posted their comments appreciating the convenience of this cake cutter and expressed their wish to get it one for themselves. Meanwhile, some of the users could not stop themselves from drooling over the satisfying visuals of the mess-free cake cutting.

We are sure that this cutter will soon be back in demand, after all, who does not like a perfect slice out of a cake?

