This One-Eyed Puppy Born with Deformity in Thailand is Being Called Kevin the 'Minion'

In an unusual incident, a one-eyed puppy was born in Thailand with a deformed face, resembling a real-life 'cyclops'.

Following his birth, the genetically mutant puppy has been named Kevin, after the one-eyed minion from the Minions film series.

According to reports, while his mother is an Aspin, a breed native to Philippines his father's breed hasn't been known yet.

The vets have informed the owners that although the life span of Kevin's breed is around 14-years, his condition might not allow him to survive for more than a week.

The incident was shared on Facebook, where it describes how the owner discovered Kevin's condition.

The owner, a government employee said as he was getting ready, he saw his pooch has given birth to two puppies on the bed. When he went to place them inside a basket, he noticed the facial deformity of Kevin.

