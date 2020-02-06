Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

This One-Eyed Puppy Born with Deformity in Thailand is Being Called Kevin the 'Minion'

The vets have informed the owners that the lief span of Kevin's breed is around 14-years, but his condition might not allow him to survive for more than a week.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This One-Eyed Puppy Born with Deformity in Thailand is Being Called Kevin the 'Minion'
(Image credit: Facebook)

In an unusual incident, a one-eyed puppy was born in Thailand with a deformed face, resembling a real-life 'cyclops'.

Following his birth, the genetically mutant puppy has been named Kevin, after the one-eyed minion from the Minions film series.

According to reports, while his mother is an Aspin, a breed native to Philippines his father's breed hasn't been known yet.

The vets have informed the owners that although the life span of Kevin's breed is around 14-years, his condition might not allow him to survive for more than a week.

The incident was shared on Facebook, where it describes how the owner discovered Kevin's condition.

The owner, a government employee said as he was getting ready, he saw his pooch has given birth to two puppies on the bed. When he went to place them inside a basket, he noticed the facial deformity of Kevin.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram