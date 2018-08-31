GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

This One Photo From the Asian Games is Winning Hearts in Both India and Pakistan

A heartwarming moment.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
(Image: AP)
On Monday, Neeraj Chopra made history after winning the country’s first gold medal in the javelin throw at the ongoing 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.

But the Internet was not just celebrating Neeraj’s victory, but also a now-viral image of Neeraj shaking hands with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem who won the bronze medal at the same event.

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza shared the heartwarming image on Twitter and while congratulating Neeraj on his victory, she said that "sports is the best education a child could be provided".

The photo was also noticed by Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali who applauded the spirit of sportsmanship shown by the two players.





The internet’s heart grew three sizes that day as people could not stop themselves from praising the sportsmen.



















