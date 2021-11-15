This One's for Dino Fans: iPhone Costing Rs 6.8 Lakh Has an Actual T-Rex Tooth in It

Dinosaur fossils and remnants are treated as one of the most valued antiques today. Currently, the other limited edition items are luxury iPhone cases, which could not be more bizarre. Now, a new luxury phone combines both qualities in Tyrannophone, a luxury iPhone edition that has a fragment of a real dinosaur tooth, a collector’s delight for the true dinosaur fans. Caviar, a brand known for designing and selling luxury iPhone editions and cases, has designed the phone. The Tyrannophone, named after Tyrannosaurus rex(T. rex) is functionally an iPhone 13 Pro with 1TB of storage and is priced at $9,150 or Rs 6.8 lakh.

On the backside of the Tyrannophone is a 3D volumetric sculpture of a T rex’s head. The sculpture is made of titanium with black PVD coating, as per the product description on Caviar’s website. The dino’s eye is made out of real amber. But the most astonishing thing about the phone is, as Caviar claims, a fragment of an actual dinosaur’s tooth in one of the teeth in the T. rex’s 3D sculpture. However, the company does not provide information about where they get hold of a real dinosaur tooth.

According to the company, the dinosaur tooth is 80 million years old. T. rex is well known among dinosaur fans for its incredible strength. The strongest of the dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus possessed a bite force 125 times stronger than adult humans. Up to 4 metres in height and 12.3 metres in length, T. rexwere considered unusually powerful for their size. T. rex are one of the most famous species of dinosaurs which is why Caviar used the beast to lure its customers. The phone also has a good amount of gold plated jewellery alloy inserts.

For the true fans of T rex and luxury items, the premium Tyrannophone comes only in seven pieces. You can buy the phone on Caviar’s website.

The Tyrannophone, however, is hardly the first in the list of the bizarre phones the company has designed and sold. In 2015, Caviar was selling an iPhone 6S with Russian president Vladimir Putin’s head encrusted in gold on it. Another iPhone from their collection has a mechanical watch on its back panel.

