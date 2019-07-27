Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'This One's On God,' Says Woman as 'Payment' and Flees With Fast Food Order

She told officers that even though she knew her act was wrong, she ate the food because she was "starving."

Trending Desk

Updated:July 27, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'This One's On God,' Says Woman as 'Payment' and Flees With Fast Food Order
Image for Representation. Credits: AFP.
Loading...

A woman in the United States fled with her meal from a fast food outlet after telling the server "this one's on God" when asked her for payment.

Bicycle-borne 30-year-old Las Cruces resident, Delila Hernandez, pulled up to the drive-in Sonic outlet in Las Cruces and ordered a meal, according to police. She refused to make the payment, telling the server that “This one's on God.”

The server replied "That's not how this works," the Las Cruces Sun-News reported, but the woman just wouldn’t listen. She took off with her meal after allegedly threatening the server, who called the police.

Hernandez was found eating the meal in a nearby park. She told officers that even though she knew her act was wrong, she ate the food because she was "starving." a

Hernandez was charged with felony robbery, which will most likely be reduced to a petty misdemeanor of under $250, a spokeswoman for the Third District District Attorney's Office told the paper.

The report added that she will likely be forced to pay back the restaurant and possibly fined an additional amount, or the charges may be dropped altogether.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram