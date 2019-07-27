'This One's On God,' Says Woman as 'Payment' and Flees With Fast Food Order
She told officers that even though she knew her act was wrong, she ate the food because she was "starving."
Image for Representation. Credits: AFP.
A woman in the United States fled with her meal from a fast food outlet after telling the server "this one's on God" when asked her for payment.
Bicycle-borne 30-year-old Las Cruces resident, Delila Hernandez, pulled up to the drive-in Sonic outlet in Las Cruces and ordered a meal, according to police. She refused to make the payment, telling the server that “This one's on God.”
The server replied "That's not how this works," the Las Cruces Sun-News reported, but the woman just wouldn’t listen. She took off with her meal after allegedly threatening the server, who called the police.
Hernandez was found eating the meal in a nearby park. She told officers that even though she knew her act was wrong, she ate the food because she was "starving." a
Hernandez was charged with felony robbery, which will most likely be reduced to a petty misdemeanor of under $250, a spokeswoman for the Third District District Attorney's Office told the paper.
The report added that she will likely be forced to pay back the restaurant and possibly fined an additional amount, or the charges may be dropped altogether.
