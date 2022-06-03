This Optical Illusion Carries 10 Renowned Indian Personalities, Can You Find Them?

The best thing about optical illusions is that they may seem ordinary but a closer look leads to so many shocking discoveries. The optical illusion that we have brought today is fascinating as well as the one that will make you scratch your head. We see a simple tree but that’s not it. Pay a bit of attention, and you find 10 famous personalities. Let’s test your ability first.

If we start from the stem of the tree, the face of former prime minister Mrs Indira Gandhi is visible. On the exact opposite side, we can see the face of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Above Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, there are faces of two well-known personalities and they are slightly difficult to decipher. More careful observation reveals India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s face. Opposite Jawaharlal Nehru’s face, Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second prime minister can be seen.

On the left side, the faces of two well-known freedom fighters are attached. Careful observation reveals Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh’s faces. Below Bhagat Singh, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second president, is seen.

As we proceed upwards, the faces of three renowned leaders of India’s freedom struggle are visible. They are Bal Gangadhar Tilak (journalist and politician), Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as the father of the nation, and Rabindranath Tagore (Nobel Prize winning poet). These renowned personalities present in the optical illusion are known to almost everyone.

A similar optical illusion, which left people confused, and which also involved decoding faces in a painting had gone viral recently. Created by Bev Doolittle, this optical illusion is known as The Forest Has Eyes. At the very first glance, many elements like rocks, trees and two horse riders can be observed. This complex looking image had a total of 13 faces.

Many users were able to decipher only four faces in this image, for those were somewhat bigger. More careful observation reveals other faces carved on trees, rocks etc.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.