This Optical Illusion Has a Man’s Face Hidden In it. Can You Find it?

Optical Illusions are extremely popular because they conceal elements in a frame so well, that despite being right in front of the eyes, it takes quite an effort to find them. These illusions, served to the viewers in the form of pictures or clips, tend to give their minds a jog, and make their perspective sharper. Emerging as a puzzle on the internet is this optical illusion that hides something that is visible all along but manages to stay hidden from our sight initially. The image is a painting of a scene that looks right out of medieval times. In the image, a woman is seen sitting by a pond, reaching for a swan swimming in it.

The pond also fosters a bridge, the lower part of which is visible in the image. The woman is donning a dress and a hat. Sitting on a ledge that is surrounded by bushes and trees, the woman is seen lending out a hand in the direction of the swan.

Here is the image:

Now, here comes the challenge. The creators of the illusion claim that this beautiful scenery parcels the face of a man. Sounds unbelievable, right? But turns out, the claims are absolutely right. There is a face of a man hidden in the optical illusion. Did you figure it out yet? Well, if not, then allow us to decipher the image for you.

To find the face of a man in the image, you do not have to look at some corners. Instead, you need to consider all the elements of the picture. Starting from the tree on the right-hand side, going all the way to the bridge, the elements make up the head.

Coming to the woman, the elbow makes up the nose, whereas the creases in the dress make up the mouth areas as they depict the shape of lips. The hair gives hints of an eye, on a closer look. The swan in the picture, with its curved neck, looks like ears.

Isn’t the illusion amazing? What are your thoughts on this?

