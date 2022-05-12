This Optical Illusion of 'Headless Guard' Has Baffled the Internet

The optical illusion fever has taken over the internet and it isn’t dying anytime soon. Netizens just can’t seem to get enough of these optical illusion images, as every week, we see new optical illusions creating a stir online. At times, these images are created with the way you click a picture or even by using editing tools. In today’s dose, we have a photo of a man or should we say a security guard, who appears headless in the frame. If you are active on social media, you must have come across this hilarious image. Shared on Reddit by a user named NixothePaladin, the post is going crazy viral on the internet. The picture was shared under a section titled “confusing perspective” with the caption – “Headless security guard officer.” Well, the caption just perfectly describes the image, which features a man seated on a chair.

In the snap, a security guard dressed in a blue shirt appears to be sitting on a chair outside a shop. His head is tilted backward so that it actually looks like he is headless. The head wasn’t visible because the image was taken from a distance.

The users on Reddit were quite intrigued with the picture and discussed it in the comment section. They lauded the photographer’s skill and timing, while some saw it as a perfect opportunity to put their wit to display and share puns. “He could never get ahead in life,” a user wrote, while another wrote, “He’s scaring off everyone. Doing his job perfectly if you ask me.” “He’s way a-head of the next criminal from committing the next crime,” a third user commented.

If you still can’t see the head of the guard, the top part of his neck is actually the bottom of his chin and mouth. His head is resting backward and that’s why he looks “headless.”

